Russia's Lavrov says participants in Lausanne talks agreed to further contacts

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Participants at multinational talks on ending the Syria crisis in Switzerland on Saturday agreed to continue contacts in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian news agencies.

It was not clear whether that meant further meetings or discussions by phone.

Lavrov also told Russian agencies that the parties at the talks had discussed several "interesting ideas" and that they had spoken in favour of launching a political process in Syria as soon as possible. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Kevin Liffey)