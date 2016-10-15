FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S.-led Syria talks begin in Lausanne - official
October 15, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 10 months ago

U.S.-led Syria talks begin in Lausanne - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S.-led talks on Syria including Russia and regional powers began in the Swiss town of Lausanne on Saturday, a U.S. official said.

The meeting is another attempt to try to find a diplomatic solution to the Syria conflict, which has lasted over 5 years.

Apart from U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, also present at the talks are the foreign ministers of Jordan, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
