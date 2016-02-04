FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian army source sees Aleppo encircled soon
#World News
February 4, 2016 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Syrian army source sees Aleppo encircled soon

U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura gestures during a news conference on the Syrian peace talks outside President Wilson hotel in Geneva, Switzerland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Rebels in Aleppo will soon be completely encircled, a Syrian army source said on Thursday, as the military continues operations near the city after cutting the insurgents’ most important supply route from the Turkish border.

The source was speaking after the army and allied militia, backed by Russian air strikes, broke through rebel lines on Wednesday to Nubul and al-Zahraa, Shi‘ite towns loyal to Damascus lying northwest of Aleppo.

“If the army completes its operation in the northwest direction from Zirba, and in the southwest direction from Nubul and al-Zahraa, all the supply routes will be cut. And this is soon,” the source said. Zirba lies southwest of Aleppo.\

Reporting by Tom Perry; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
