Syrian army source sees Aleppo encircled soon

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Rebels in Aleppo will soon be completely encircled, a Syrian army source said on Thursday, as the military continues operations near the city after cutting the insurgents’ most important supply route from the Turkish border.

The source was speaking after the army and allied militia, backed by Russian air strikes, broke through rebel lines on Wednesday to Nubul and al-Zahraa, Shi‘ite towns loyal to Damascus lying northwest of Aleppo.

“If the army completes its operation in the northwest direction from Zirba, and in the southwest direction from Nubul and al-Zahraa, all the supply routes will be cut. And this is soon,” the source said. Zirba lies southwest of Aleppo.\