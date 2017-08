BEIRUT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Overnight bombardment of rebel-held eastern districts of Aleppo city killed 45 people, director of al-Quds hospital Dr. Hamza al-Khatib told Reuters on Thursday.

Warplanes mounted the heaviest air strikes in months against rebel-held districts of Aleppo overnight, rebel officials and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier. (Reporting by Tom Perry and Ellen Francis, editing by Larry King)