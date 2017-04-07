FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air strikes hit Syrian town where gas attack took place - witness, Observatory
April 7, 2017 / 8:45 AM / 4 months ago

Air strikes hit Syrian town where gas attack took place - witness, Observatory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, April 7 (Reuters) - Air strikes on Friday hit the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun, where a chemical attack killed scores of people this week, a witness in the rebel-held area and a war monitoring group said.

The United States fired dozens of missiles on Friday at a Syrian airbase from which it said the chemical attack was launched. Washington has blamed the Khan Sheikhoun attack on Syrian government forces.

The Syrian government strongly denies responsibility. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by Andrew Roche)

