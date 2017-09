A rebel fighter carries his weapon in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A total of 135 people were killed in the first week of a fragile truce in Syria in areas covered by the cessation of hostilities agreement, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday.

In areas not covered by the ceasefire, which came into force on Feb. 27, 552 people were killed, the Britain-based Observatory that monitors the country’s five-year-old civil war said.