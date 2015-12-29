FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian rebels shell Shi'ite villages, killing one, after local truce, residents say
December 29, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

Syrian rebels shell Shi'ite villages, killing one, after local truce, residents say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Syrian rebels shelled two Shi‘ite villages in the northwest of the country on Tuesday, killing at least one person, residents said, a day after pro-government fighters and civilians left the area for Turkey under a local ceasefire agreement.

Under the U.N.-backed agreement, rebel fighters holed up in the town of Zabadani near the Lebanese border were simultaneously allowed safe passage to Beirut on Monday.

The ceasefire has been violated several times by both sides, but largely appears to be holding. Monday’s evacuations took place even after previous violations. (Reporting by John Davison, editing by Larry King)

