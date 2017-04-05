(Adds quotes from Trump, background)
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump
on Wednesday accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's
government of going "beyond a red line" with a poison gas attack
on civilians, but he declined to spell out how or whether his
administration would respond.
In his first extensive remarks on the issue, Trump
acknowledged at a joint news conference with Jordan's King
Abdullah that he now had responsibility for Syria policy and
said his views of Assad had changed.
"It crossed a lot of lines for me," Trump said of the
attack, which he described as an affront to humanity. "That
crosses many, many lines, beyond a red line," he said.
Western countries, including the United States, have blamed
Assad's armed forces for the worst chemical attack in Syria for
more than four years. The attack killed at least 70 people, many
of them children. The Syrian military has denied
responsibility.
Trump did not mention Russia, which asserted on Wednesday
that Syrian rebels were to blame for the gas attack, a charge
U.S. officials dismissed. Russia has been a military backer of
Assad in the country's six-year-old civil war.
Trump, a Republican, has criticized his predecessor, Barack
Obama, for not following through on his threat to intervene if
chemical weapons were used in Syria, but he encouraged the
Democratic president at the time not to take action in the
war-ravaged country.
Trump said on Wednesday that Obama had squandered "a great
opportunity" to solve the crisis by failing to uphold his "red
line."
"I think that set us back a long ways, not only in Syria but
in many other parts of the world, because it was a blank
threat," Trump said. "It is now my responsibility. It was a
great opportunity missed."
Asked during an earlier Oval Office meeting with Abdullah if
he was formulating a new policy toward Syria, Trump told
reporters: "You'll see."
His comments came just a few days after U.S. statements
suggesting a focus on stopping Islamic State militants rather
than ousting Assad.
'COMPLICATED SITUATION'
Trump campaigned on the 2016 election on a promise to put
America first in foreign policy, including by tightening rules
on refugees. On Wednesday, in addition to hardening his language
on Assad, he softened his remarks about the men, women and
children who were displaced by the war, saying he knew they
wanted to go home.
Last month, U.S.-led coalition aircraft dropped fighters for
the first time into an area near the Syrian city of Raqqa to
retake territory from Islamic State in a mission that included
Apache helicopters, U.S. Marine artillery and special operations
troops.
The campaign to capture Raqqa appears to be gathering pace
as an overlapping, U.S.-backed effort in Iraq is drawing closer
to driving Islamic State from Mosul.
The Jordanian king said he believed Trump would be able to
help improve the Syrian situation.
"This is another testament to the failure of the
international diplomacy to find the solutions to this crisis but
I believe under your leadership we will be able to unravel this
very complicated situation," he said.
