4 months ago
Trump orders targeted military strike on Syria
April 7, 2017 / 2:09 AM / 4 months ago

Trump orders targeted military strike on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from which a deadly chemical attack was launched and added there could be no dispute that Syria had used banned chemical weapons.

"It is in the vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons," Trump said.

"There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the chemical weapons convention and ignored the urging of the U.N. Security Council."

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Peter Cooney

