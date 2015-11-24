FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says downing of Russian warplane "very serious"
November 24, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Britain says downing of Russian warplane "very serious"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Britain said the downing of a Russian warplane near the Syrian border by Turkish fighter jets on Tuesday was very serious and that it was seeking further details urgently.

“A Russian air force jet was shot down near the Turkish-Syrian border this morning. We are seeking further details urgently,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“Clearly this is a very serious incident but it would be unwise to comment further until we have more certainty on the facts,” the ministry said.

Turkish fighter jets shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border on Tuesday after repeated warnings over air space violations, but Moscow said it could prove the jet had not left Syrian air space. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Guy Faulconbridge)

