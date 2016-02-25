FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Davutoglu: Syria ceasefire not binding when it threatens security
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 25, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Davutoglu: Syria ceasefire not binding when it threatens security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Syrian ceasefire plan will not be binding if Turkey’s security is threatened, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara would take “necessary measures” against the Syrian Kurdish YPG and Islamic State if needed.

“The ceasefire is not binding for us when there is a situation that threatens Turkey’s security, we will take necessary measures against both the YPG and Daesh when we feel the need to,” Davutoglu said in comments broadcast live on CNN Turk. Daesh is an Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

“Ankara is the only place that decides actions regarding Turkey’s security,” he said.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul and Ece Toksabay in Ankara; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

