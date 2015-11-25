Turkey's Davutoglu says attacks on Turkmens cannot be justified by fight against IS

ISTANBUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Wednesday sent Russia a stern warning over its operations in Syria, saying attacks on Turkmens could not be carried out under the pretext of fighting Islamic State.
Davutoglu, speaking at a meeting of his ruling AK Party a day after Turkey downed a Russian jet near the Syrian border, said Ankara was keeping communication channels open with Moscow.
