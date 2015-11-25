FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Davutoglu says attacks on Turkmens cannot be justified by fight against IS
November 25, 2015

Turkey's Davutoglu says attacks on Turkmens cannot be justified by fight against IS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Wednesday sent Russia a stern warning over its operations in Syria, saying attacks on Turkmens could not be carried out under the pretext of fighting Islamic State.

Davutoglu, speaking at a meeting of his ruling AK Party a day after Turkey downed a Russian jet near the Syrian border, said Ankara was keeping communication channels open with Moscow.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

