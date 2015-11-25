FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says does not want escalation after Russian jet downed
November 25, 2015

Turkey's Erdogan says does not want escalation after Russian jet downed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey did not want any escalation after it shot down a Russian fighter jet, saying it had acted simply to defend its own security and the “rights of our brothers” in Syria.

Speaking at business event in Istanbul, Erdogan said the jet had been fired at while in Turkish air space but had crashed inside Syria, although some parts of the plane landed in Turkey and injured two Turkish citizens.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall

