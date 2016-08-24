FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan: Countries who support terror are 'holding grenades'
August 24, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan: Countries who support terror are 'holding grenades'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Countries that support terror groups are doing the equivalent of holding on to live grenades with the pins pulled, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, in an apparent reference to the United States' support of Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Turkey, a member of the U.S.-backed coalition against Islamic State disagrees with its NATO ally's support for Syrian Kurdish rebels in the fight against Islamic State.

Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish YPG as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), considered a terror organisation by the United States, Ankara and the European Union. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
