Turkey 'obliged' to press on to Syria's al Bab, Erdogan says

ANKARA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Turkish-backed forces will press on to the Islamic State-held town of al Bab in Syria, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, emphasising Ankara's drive to sweep militants and Syrian Kurdish fighters from territory near its border.

Erdogan also said in a speech that Turkey would do what was necessary with its coalition partners in Syria's Raqqa, but would not work with the Syrian Kurdish PYD.

"We are obliged to, we will go there," he said after mentioning al Bab. "We have to prepare a region cleansed from terror."