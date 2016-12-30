FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish military says Russian aircraft carried out air strikes in Syria's al-Bab area
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 30, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 9 months ago

Turkish military says Russian aircraft carried out air strikes in Syria's al-Bab area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish armed forces said on Friday Russian aircraft had carried out three air strikes against Islamic State in the area of al-Bab and south of the town in northern Syria, killing 12 of the jihadists.

In a round-up of its military operations over the past 24 hours in support of rebels in northern Syria, the Turkish military also said one Turkish soldier was killed and five wounded in an Islamic State attack to the south of al Azrak.

Also, Turkish warplanes carried out air strikes in the areas of al-Bab and Daglabash, destroying 17 IS targets and killing 26 militants, the statement said. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.