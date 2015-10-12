NATO chief urges Turkey to be "proportionate" in response to attacks

STAVANGER, Norway, Oct 12 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg on Monday urged Turkey to be “proportionate” in the way it responded to terrorist attacks even though it had suffered from crises in the Middle East more than any other NATO member.

Speaking in Norway after a twin suicide bombing in the Turkish capital Ankara which killed at least 97 people, Stoltenberg said: "They (Turkey) have seen several terrorist attacks. They have the right to defend themselves, but I of course expect Turkey to be proportionate in the way they respond."