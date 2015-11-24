Downing of warplane not action against any specific country, Turkish official says

ANKARA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The downing of a warplane violating Turkish air space was not an action against any specific country but a move to defend Turkey’s sovereign territory within the rules of engagement, a senior official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Turkish fighter jets shot down a Russian-made warplane near the Syrian border after repeated warnings over air space violations, but Moscow said it could prove the jet had not left Syrian air space. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)