FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Kremlin says cannot confirm reported Russo-Turkish Syria ceasefire proposal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 28, 2016 / 10:28 AM / 8 months ago

Kremlin says cannot confirm reported Russo-Turkish Syria ceasefire proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it could not comment on a report by Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency which said Turkey and Russia had agreed on a proposal toward a general ceasefire in Syria.

"I cannot answer that question right now," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "I don't have sufficient information."

"We are constantly in touch with our Turkish colleagues to discuss various details about the possible talks that are planned for Astana," he said, referring to potential Syrian peace talks Russia wants to organise in Kazakhstan.

"This is all being done to search for a political resolution for Syria." (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.