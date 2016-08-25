FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkey wants Syrian Kurdish forces east of the Euphrates in a week - defence minister
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 25, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

Turkey wants Syrian Kurdish forces east of the Euphrates in a week - defence minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Turkey wants to secure a complete move of the Syrian Kurdish PYD to east of the Euphrates river within a week, Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said on Thursday, a day after Turkey launched its first U.S.-backed incursion into Syria.

In an interview on broadcaster NTV, Isik also said there had been no casualties among Turkish troops in the operation, in which Syrian rebels backed by Turkish special forces, tanks and warplanes entered the Islamic State-held town of Jarablus. But the minister said two Syrian rebels had been killed.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Can Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.