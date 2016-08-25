Turkey wants Syrian Kurdish forces east of the Euphrates in a week - defence minister

ANKARA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Turkey wants to secure a complete move of the Syrian Kurdish PYD to east of the Euphrates river within a week, Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said on Thursday, a day after Turkey launched its first U.S.-backed incursion into Syria.

In an interview on broadcaster NTV, Isik also said there had been no casualties among Turkish troops in the operation, in which Syrian rebels backed by Turkish special forces, tanks and warplanes entered the Islamic State-held town of Jarablus. But the minister said two Syrian rebels had been killed.