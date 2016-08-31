FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish minister says some Syrian Kurdish fighters remain west of Euphrates
August 31, 2016

Turkish minister says some Syrian Kurdish fighters remain west of Euphrates

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (R) is flanked by Minister of Culture Omer Celik as he arrives for a ceremony in Ankara December 18, 2013.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Some Syrian Kurdish militia fighters remain west of the Euphrates river despite promises to move to the east, which is unacceptable, Turkey's EU minister Omer Celik told the state-run Anadolu news agency on Wednesday.

Responding to suggestions Turkey had reached a ceasefire agreement with the Kurdish fighters in Syria, Celik said the Syrian Kurdish PYD was a terrorist organisation and Turkey a sovereign nation, meaning it could not strike such a deal.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall

