a year ago
Turkish military launched 61 artillery more strikes in northern Syria -statement
August 29, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

Turkish military launched 61 artillery more strikes in northern Syria -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Turkish armed forces have carried out 61 artillery strikes around the northern Syrian town of Jarablus in the past 24 hours, hitting 20 targets, Turkey's military said on Monday.

The military said in a statement it was "taking all measures and showing maximum sensitivity" to prevent harm to civilians.

Turkey-backed forces pushed deeper into northern Syria on Monday, drawing a rebuke from NATO ally the United States, which said it was concerned the battle for territory had shifted away from targeting Islamic State.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
