Turkish presidential sources say downed jet was Russian-made SU-24

ANKARA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The warplane shot down by Turkey near the Syrian border on Tuesday was a Russian-made SU-24, Turkish presidential sources said, adding it was downed in line with Turkey’s rules of engagement after violating Ankara’s airspace.

President Tayyip Erdogan has been briefed by the head of the military and will talk to Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, the sources said.

Russia’s defence ministry said the downed fighter jet was Russian and did not violate Turkish airspace, the RIA news agency reported. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)