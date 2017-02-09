MOSCOW Feb 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan that poor coordination between Moscow and Ankara was to blame for the accidental killing of three Turkish soldiers in Syria, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

RIA earlier cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as confirming that Russian war planes had accidentally killed three Turkish soldiers in an air strike that went wrong in northern Syria.

The Kremlin said earlier that Putin and Erdogan had agreed in a phone call on Thursday to step up military coordination against Islamic State in Syria after the incident. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)