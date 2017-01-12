FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erdogan, Putin discuss broadening Syrian ceasefire: Turkish sources
January 12, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 7 months ago

Erdogan, Putin discuss broadening Syrian ceasefire: Turkish sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed broadening a ceasefire in Syria across the country with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by telephone on Thursday, sources in Erdogan's office said.

The two leaders discussed Syrian peace talks planned to be held in Kazakhstan and bilateral relations, the sources said. Turkey and Russia back opposing sides in Syria's war but brokered a ceasefire meant to lead to the Astana talks.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Ece Toksabay

