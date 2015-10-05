FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says Russian warplane violated its airspace
#Industrials
October 5, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey says Russian warplane violated its airspace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A Russian warplane violated Turkish airspace near the Syrian border on Saturday, prompting the Air Force to scramble two F-16 jets to intercept it, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry summoned Moscow’s ambassador to protest the violation, according to an e-mailed statement. Turkey urged Russia to avoid repeating such a violation, or it would be held “responsible for any undesired incident that may occur.”

Foreign Minister Feridun Sinirlioglu spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, as well as key NATO partners, the statement said. Russia launched air strikes last week against forces opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

