Turkish, Russian foreign ministers agree to meet in coming days- official
November 25, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish, Russian foreign ministers agree to meet in coming days- official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday and they agreed to meet in the coming days, a Turkish foreign ministry spokesman said, a day after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane.

“In their discussion, agreement was reached to share details on the matter via diplomatic and military channels,” spokesman Tanju Bilgic said in an e-mailed statement. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)

