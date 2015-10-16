After Turkey incident, Russia says its Syria drones are operating 'as planned'

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Russian defence ministry said on Friday all its planes in Syria had safely returned to base and all its drones were operating “as planned” after Turkish warplanes shot down a drone near the Syrian border, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The ministry was commenting after Turkish warplanes shot down a drone in Turkish air space near the Syrian border on Friday. Its nationality has not yet been identified, a senior government official told Reuters. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)