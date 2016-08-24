Russia says deeply worried by Turkish operation in Syria

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday Moscow was deeply worried by the escalation of tension on the Turkish-Syria border after Ankara sent military forces into Syrian territory.

Turkish special forces, tanks and jets backed by planes from the U.S.-led coalition launched their first co-ordinated offensive into Syria on Wednesday to try to drive Islamic State from the border and prevent further gains by Kurdish militia fighters. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)