Turkmen forces in Syria shot dead pilots of downed Russian jet - deputy commander

YAMADI, Syria, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkmen forces in Syria shot dead the two pilots of a Russian jet downed by Turkish warplanes near the border with Turkey on Tuesday as they descended with parachutes, a deputy commander of a Turkmen brigade told reporters.

“Both of the pilots were retrieved dead. Our comrades opened fire into the air and they died in the air,” Alpaslan Celik, a deputy commander in a Syrian Turkmen brigade said near the Syrian village of Yamadi as he held what he said was a piece of a pilot’s parachute. (Reporting by Mehmet Emin Caliskan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk and Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)