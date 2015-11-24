FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey informed United Nations in writing over downed jet - diplomatic sources
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 24, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey informed United Nations in writing over downed jet - diplomatic sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkey has informed United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and the five members of the U.N. Security Council in writing over the downing of Russian warplane, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

Turkey’s deputy undersecretary has already met with charge d‘affairs of Russia, the United States and Britain as well as the French ambassador after Turkish F16s shot down a Russian fighter jet near the Syrian border, saying it had repeatedly violated its air space. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.