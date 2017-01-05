Turkey told U.S. support in Islamic State fight insufficient - Erdogan spokesman

ANKARA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Turkey has told U.S. officials it has not received sufficient support in its fight against Islamic State in the last month-and-a-half and expects full support in its bid to drive the jihadists out of Syria's al-Bab, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Thursday.

Ibrahim Kalin told broadcaster Kanal 24 he had the impression U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration would take greater account of Turkey's "sensitivities".

Turkey launched an incursion into Syria in August to push Islamic State from its border and prevent Kurdish militia fighters taking ground in their wake. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Orhan Coskun; Editing by Daren Butler)