UPDATE 1-Syrian state TV signal blocked, blames foreign enemies

BEIRUT, May 26 (Reuters) - Syria’s government-run satellite telvision channels were interrupted on Tuesday due to what the official news agency said was interference by enemy countries that wanted to “block out the voice of truth.”

Syria TV, a 24-hour rolling news channel, flickered on and off and then issued a news flash, before going totally dark, saying that signals were being interrupted. Its broadcasting was then switched to the frequency of another state-run channel, Syrian Drama TV.

State news agency SANA said the state channels had been hit by signal jamming.

It said Syrian channels were frequently disrupted by the “countries of conspiracy” aimed at stopping truthful news reaching viewers worldwide.

It did not specify which country it believed was to blame.

The government of President Bashar al-Assad, which has been fighting insurgents for the last four years, is opposed by Western and Gulf Arab countries. (Reporting by Beirut Newsroom; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)