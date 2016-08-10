FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.N. says 48-hour Aleppo truce needed to deliver humanitarian aid
August 10, 2016 / 5:26 PM / a year ago

U.N. says 48-hour Aleppo truce needed to deliver humanitarian aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations aid chief Stephen O'Brien said on Wednesday he is willing to consider Russia's planned three-hour daily truce in Aleppo, but that a 48-hour pause in fighting was needed to meet all the humanitarian needs in the Syrian city.

"At all times I will look at any kind of suggestion which enables humanitarian aid to be delivered," he told reporters. "To meet that capacity of need you need two (road) lanes and you need to have about 48 hours to get sufficient trucks in."

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

