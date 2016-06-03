FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. to ask Syria to approve air drops of aid - diplomats
June 3, 2016

U.N. to ask Syria to approve air drops of aid - diplomats

UNITED NATIONS, June 3 (Reuters) - The United Nations will ask the Syrian government on Sunday to approve air drops and air lifts of humanitarian aid to besieged areas, U.N. aid chief Stephen O‘Brien told the Security Council, according to diplomats in the closed door meeting on Friday.

Last month members of the International Syria Support Group, which includes Russia and the United States, agreed that the U.N. World Food Program should air drop aid to Syria’s besieged communities from June 1 if land access was denied. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Louis Charbonneau)

