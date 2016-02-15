UN alarmed at attacks on Syria hospitals, schools; nearly 50 dead

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Monday voiced alarm at reports of deadly attacks on Syrian schools and hospitals, including a medical center run by the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders (MSF), a U.N. spokesman said.

“The secretary-general is deeply concerned by reports of missile attacks on at least five medical facilities and two schools in Aleppo and in Idlib, which killed close to 50 civilians, including children, and injuring many,” said U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq.

“Such attacks are a blatant violation of international laws,” he added. “These incidents cast a shadow on the commitments made at the ISSG (International Syria Support Group) meeting in Munich on Feb. 11.” (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, editing by G Crosse)