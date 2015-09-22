FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. appoints heads of working groups for Syria talks
September 22, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

U.N. appoints heads of working groups for Syria talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has appointed the heads of four working groups on Syria, the United Nations said on Tuesday, signalling a step towards talks where warring parties are expected to discuss how to implement a roadmap for peace.

“It is hoped that their outcomes could eventually set the stage for a Syrian agreement to end the conflict on the basis of the Geneva Communique,” U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said in a statement, referring to a 2012 international agreement on resolving the war.

The four are Jan Egeland, Nicolas Michel, Volker Perthes and Birgitta Holst Alani, de Mistura’s office said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

