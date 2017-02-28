(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Tom Miles and John Irish
GENEVA Feb 28 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Gennady Gatilov said on Tuesday that a U.N. Security Council
resolution put forward by Western powers to punish Syria's
government over its alleged use of chemical weapons would harm
peace talks in Geneva.
The resolution, which comes amid U.N.-led peace talks
between the warring Syrian parties, seeks to ban the supply of
helicopters to the Syrian government and to blacklist Syrian
military commanders. Moscow has already said it will veto the
resolution.
"It is counter-constructive," Gatilov told reporters. "The
climate will be negative, not because we will veto it, but
because this resolution was put forward."
The Security Council showdown, due later on Tuesday, will
pit Russia, an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, against
the United States, France, Britain and others, who back rebels.
Russia has sought to revive diplomacy since its air force
helped the Syrian army and allied militias to defeat rebels in
Aleppo in December, Assad's biggest victory in six years of war.
Despite the announcement of a ceasefire brokered by Russia
and Turkey and supported by Iran, a weekend of bombings and air
strikes in Syria has rattled the talks that began last week.
The two sides have traded blame and appear no closer to
actual negotiations.
Gatilov said he had spoken to the Syrian government
delegation earlier on Tuesday and would meet the opposition on
Wednesday. On Monday the opposition called on Moscow to pressure
the Syrian government to discuss a political transition rather
than just the fight against terrorism.
An opposition source said they would first meet the Middle
East director at Russia's foreign ministry, Sergei Vershinin,
later on Tuesday.
"The fight against terrorism is a priority and should be on
the agenda (in Geneva) along with other issues," Gatilov said.
"It should not be ignored in the course of negotiations."
Russia, Turkey and Iran sponsored parallel talks in the
Kazakh capital Astana, where they reinforced the ceasefire,
paving the way for a resumption of U.N.-led mediations after a
10-month hiatus.
In a working paper handed to the two parties U.N. envoy
Staffan de Mistura said the issue of fighting terrorism and the
ceasefire should be handled in Astana.
The focus in Geneva would be three political issues - a new
constitution, U.N.-supervised elections and accountable
governance - based on Security Council resolution 2254.
"We met with (Syrian government negotiator Bashar) Ja'afari
and he reconfirmed that he is not against the agenda proposal,
but he said that terrorism should not be ignored and should also
be on the agenda," Gatilov said.
(Additional reporting by Yara Abi Nader and Kinda Makieh in
Damascus; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Gareth Jones)