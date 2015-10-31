FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Don't let issue of Assad's fate hold up Syrian peace - UN's Ban
October 31, 2015 / 3:53 PM / 2 years ago

Don't let issue of Assad's fate hold up Syrian peace - UN's Ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Disagreements over the fate of President Bashar al-Assad should not hold up a humanitarian ceasefire or a wider deal to end the war in Syria, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Saturday.

“I believe that the future of Syria, or the future of all these peace talks, the Syrian-led negotiation, should not be held up by an issue of the future of one man,” Ban told a news conference in Geneva.

“Basically I believe that it is up to the Syrian people who have to decide the future of President Assad.” (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra)

