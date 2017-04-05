FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Obama 'red line' on Syria provoked attacks
April 5, 2017 / 3:47 PM / 4 months ago

Russia says Obama 'red line' on Syria provoked attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, April 5 (Reuters) - Russia said former U.S. President Barack Obama's threat of military action if a "red line" was crossed and chemical weapons were used in Syria had provoked such attacks.

"That decision served as a starting point for future provocations by terrorists and extremist structures with the use of chemical weapons, they sought to discredit the official Damascus regime and to create a pretext for the use of military force against a sovereign state," Deputy Russian U.N. Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov told the U.N. Security Council. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

