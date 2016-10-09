FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia says draft French U.N. Syria resolution protected militants
October 9, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Russia says draft French U.N. Syria resolution protected militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday a draft French U.N. Security Council resolution on Syria would have helped Islamist militants in the Aleppo area by protecting them from aerial bombing.

In a statement, the ministry also said the French text was politicised and one-sided.

Russia on Saturday vetoed the resolution, which demanded an end to air strikes on Aleppo and military over flights.

"An explicit attempt was made, by banning flights in the Aleppo area, to provide cover for the terrorists of Jabhat Al-Nusra and associated militants," the ministry said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
