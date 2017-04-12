UNITED NATIONS, April 12 U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told Russia on Wednesday that it was isolating itself by supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and that it was "long past time for Russia to stop covering for Assad."

"To my colleagues from Russia - you are isolating yourselves from the international community every time one of Assad's planes drop another barrel bomb on civilians and every time Assad tries to starve another community to death," Haley said during a U.N. Security Council meeting.

