Kerry says "patience wearing thin" regarding Syria's chemical attacks

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday he had discussed Syria’s use of chemical weapons with Russia and that efforts were under way to stop it.

Kerry said he was confident the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was responsible for a “preponderance” of chemical attacks and that “everyone’s patience is wearing thin.”

He told reporters that he had spoken with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and said the United States was “engaged in a number of efforts, diplomatically and otherwise” on the matter. (Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Lisa Lambert)