FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry says "patience wearing thin" regarding Syria's chemical attacks
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 16, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry says "patience wearing thin" regarding Syria's chemical attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday he had discussed Syria’s use of chemical weapons with Russia and that efforts were under way to stop it.

Kerry said he was confident the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was responsible for a “preponderance” of chemical attacks and that “everyone’s patience is wearing thin.”

He told reporters that he had spoken with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and said the United States was “engaged in a number of efforts, diplomatically and otherwise” on the matter. (Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.