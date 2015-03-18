U.S. Predator drone likely shot down over Syria, U.S. officials

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. Predator drone that was lost over Syria on Tuesday was likely shot down, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a matter they said was still under investigation.

The U.S. military has not commented on the possible cause of the incident.

A Syrian army source told Reuters the plane was brought down by Syrian air defences over Latakia province - part of the western region of Syria where Damascus has been consolidating state control. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler)