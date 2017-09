WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. officials said on Monday they had no advance warning of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to start withdrawing military forces from Syria, broadly expressing surprise about the abrupt announcement from Moscow.

Two U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said they had seen no indications so far of preparations by Russia’s military for the withdrawal. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Peter Cooney)