a year ago
At least 80 Syrian soldiers killed by U.S.-led air strike -monitor
September 17, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

At least 80 Syrian soldiers killed by U.S.-led air strike -monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - At least 80 Syrian soldiers were killed in a U.S.-led coalition air strike at an army position near Deir al-Zor airport on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group said, citing a source at the airport.

Russian jets had been bombing in the same area at the same time, the Observatory said. The source at the airport said the air strike had paved the way for Islamic State fighters to overun the position at Jebel Tharda, the Observatory said.

It said earlier that only 30 soldiers had been killed, citing the same source. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
