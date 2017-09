WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The United States and Russia agreed that Jan. 25 Syria peace talks involving the government and opposition groups must go forward without preconditions, the U.S. State Department said.

Secretary of State John Kerry, in a telephone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, expressed “deep concern” over attacks on civilians in Syria, State Department spokesman John Kirby said. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Doina Chiacu)