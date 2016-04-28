FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US condemns Syria hospital attack, urges Russia to use influence with Damascus
April 28, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

US condemns Syria hospital attack, urges Russia to use influence with Damascus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that Syria’s air strike on a hospital in Aleppo was “reprehensible,” and it called on Russia to use its influence to pressure Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government to stop the attacks.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said Washington was still learning more about the attack on a hospital supported by the Doctors Without Borders medical charity but that there appeared to be several dozen casualties.

“Once again we call on the regime to cease these absolutely senseless attacks, which are of course violations of the cessation of hostilities,” Kirby said, calling the bombing “reprehensible.”

He said the attack bore the hallmarks of attacks that the Syrian government has carried out on medical facilities and first responders in the past. Kirby said the Syrian cessation of hostilities was “very much in peril” because of the ongoing violations.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Arshad Mohammed; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey

