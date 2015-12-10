FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State oil is going to Assad, some to Turkey - U.S. official says
#Energy
December 10, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State oil is going to Assad, some to Turkey - U.S. official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Islamic State militants are engaged in an oil trade worth as much as $40 million a month with large volumes sold to the government of President Bashar al-Assad and some finding its way into Turkey, senior U.S. Treasury official Adam Szubin said on Thursday.

“ISIL is selling a great deal of oil to the Assad regime,” Szubin, acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence with the U.S. Treasury, said at Chatham House in London. “Some is coming across the border into Turkey.”

Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Guy Faulconbridge

