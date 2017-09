MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday it had registered 10 ceasefire violations in Syria over the previous 24 hours, Russian news agencies reported.

According to RIA news agency, four violations were registered in the province of Aleppo, three in Latakia and one each in Idlib, Homs and Hama. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Janet Lawrence)